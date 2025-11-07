This groundbreaking company wants to put solar panels on your roof without massive up-front payments — here's how it all works

"In a world of unpredictable utility bills, we want to make solar simple and affordable for everyone."

Every homeowner wants to cut their energy bills, and doing so while helping the planet would be viewed as an added bonus for many. Sometimes, though, the up-front costs of energy upgrades like solar panels can feel like an impossible barrier. However, one company has figured out an inventive solution to the problem.

TCD partner Palmetto's LightReach program allows homeowners to lease their solar panels instead of buying them outright, meaning you can start saving on energy costs and reducing your home's pollution without draining your savings account.

Palmetto installs solar panels on your roof for no money down — zero, nada, zilch.



Instead of paying tens of thousands of dollars from the jump, you'll make monthly lease payments while the panels generate clean energy for your home.

Palmetto's program locks in your energy rates, protecting you from fluctuating utility prices. As traditional electricity costs continue rising, your monthly payment will stay predictable and manageable.





Installing solar panels remains one of the best, most effective ways to slash your home energy expenses using the sun's free and clean power once your panels are installed.

"In a world of unpredictable utility bills, we want to make solar simple and affordable for everyone," Palmetto explained.

For homeowners tired of dealing with rising energy costs, LightReach can make life a lot less stressful. Instead of worrying about surprise rate hikes, you can enjoy a steady, predictable bill and the peace of mind that comes from knowing your power is coming from the sun.

Palmetto owns, monitors, and maintains the system, so there's no need to stress about installation, repairs, or long-term upkeep. You'll get reliable, renewable energy that helps you save big bucks month after month.

And that's a big win for the planet, too. Every rooftop solar system helps reduce the need for dirty energy sources such as gas and coal, cutting the heat-trapping pollution that's overheating the Earth.

If leasing isn't your thing, EnergySage offers free tools to compare quotes for purchasing panels for your home. You can even check out this pros and cons list to decide whether leasing or buying makes the most sense for you.

The verdict is in — switching to solar and installing a heat pump helps you build a cooler, cleaner future for everyone, saving lots of cash in the process.

Upgrading your home's HVAC system to a heat pump can also help you save nearly $400 per year on energy costs alone on average. Mitsubishi Electric can help you find the perfect and affordable model for your home.

