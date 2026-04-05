This startup's innovative business model offers homeowners rooftop solar panels for $0 down

For many, whether they are looking to avoid frustrating blackouts or slash their utility bills, getting solar panels is the right choice.

Installing solar panels is a great way to take control of your home's power generation and dodge rising energy costs. However, for many homeowners, the upfront investment is a sticking point that prevents them from upgrading.

For this reason, solar leasing programs have been popping up across the country, especially as the federal solar tax credit has disappeared. These types of programs allow homeowners and renters to benefit from clean solar power and protect themselves from ever-worsening energy inflation at the same time.

TCD partner Palmetto is an example of one company changing the solar energy landscape with its own solar leasing program, LightReach. LightReach is like a subscription for solar panels. When you sign up, Palmetto owns the solar panels, but you get the power that is generated.

Through this program, Palmetto handles the solar mapping, the system design, permits, installation, and even maintenance for $0 down on installation. Instead of paying a large sum upfront, you pay a monthly charge for the panels.

Palmetto even offers verification testing so homeowners can trust that their new panels will perform as promised.

According to Dave Schram, analytics manager at Palmetto, "[LightReach] uses its automated monitoring to test all its systems by its location, equipment, installer, and climate, during the first 60 days they're in operation. A system passes if it performs to 95% of its weather-adjusted production estimates over three consecutive days and has no single day below 85%."

Schram also noted that LightReach-financed systems typically pass the verification testing 98% of the time. In the rare case that a system fails, the solar panels undergo a manual review, in which a specialist diagnoses the root cause of the issue.

As U.S. electricity costs rise, more and more homeowners are feeling the pressure. Luckily, solar panels can help residents curb the soaring costs while making their family's energy more secure.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get $1,000 cash to slash your bills with rooftop solar panels for $0 down and low monthly payments Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver — including an exclusive $1,000 cashback offer for TCD readers. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings of up to 33% off your current power bill. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just book a short meeting with Palmetto's experts to explore your options and find the solution that's right for you. Connect with Palmetto

For many, whether they are looking to avoid frustrating blackouts or slash their utility bills, getting solar panels is the right choice.

If you are interested in seeing how solar panels can transform your home's energy, Palmetto has all the information you need to get started on your journey.

While you're at it, consider checking out the free Palmetto Home app. By using it to complete challenges, such as reducing your home energy consumption, you can snag up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades.

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