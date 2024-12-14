Small-business owner shares amazing hack for free packing supplies: 'Such a great idea'

Reusing cardboard as packaging is a great way to save money on expensive alternatives such as bubble wrap and packing peanuts.

With the rise in online shopping, packaging materials have become essential to ensure products reach their destinations in one piece, but the cost of packing supplies can quickly add up. A small-business owner recently shared their recycling hack, which can help you get packing supplies for free.

The scoop

Purchasing online from the comfort of your home has its perks, but do you ever stop to think about all the extra packaging that shipping products use? From boxes to protective materials such as bubble wrap, shipping can get expensive, especially for small businesses.

A hack shared by TikToker etc. Skincare (@etc.skincare) and credited to Aspen Essence (@aspenessence) demonstrates how to use old cardboard as packing material. All you need is a shredder.

The shredded cardboard can then be used to protect a wide range of goods during transit. The cardboard provides cushioning around the products, which keeps them safe and secure, protecting them from any potential damage.

How it's working

Reusing cardboard as packaging is a great way to save money on expensive alternatives such as bubble wrap and packing peanuts. Recycling cardboard also means less household waste, which reduces the amount of trash in landfills.

Cardboard is also more environmentally friendly than bubble wrap and packing peanuts, which are produced using plastic. Plastic is produced using dirty energy, which contributes to the emission of heat-trapping gases that warm the planet. Moreover, these items are often thrown away and end up in landfills, where, according to the University of Colorado, they take more than 1,000 years to decompose.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

As plastic breaks down, it releases microplastics into the environment. These microplastics pollute the land and end up in waterways. Microplastics have been found in some of the remotest places on Earth and in every organ in the human body. Although research is in its early days, some studies have shown that ingesting microplastics increases the risk of developing certain diseases, including respiratory illnesses.

Reducing, reusing, or recycling the plastic you use is the first step toward reducing this. Knowing your recycling options is a good place to start. How2Recycle has also launched a great initiative that enables you to scan a QR code on certain products to learn how to recycle them in your area.

What people are saying

People in the comments couldn't wait to use this hack to ditch the plastic and save money.

"Amazing sustainability hack," one commenter wrote.

"It's such a great idea honestly," shared another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







