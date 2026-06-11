Feared gone for good by his owner, this missing python turned up at 3 a.m. on top of his own enclosure

When they turned on the light, "there he was. On top of his enclosure."

A Reddit user who feared their pet ball python was gone for good got the kind of middle-of-the-night surprise most reptile owners only dream about: After being missing for more than a month, the snake suddenly reappeared at 3 a.m., perched on top of his own enclosure.

What's happening?

In a post on the forum r/snakes, the owner said their ball python, Fridolin, had escaped more than a month earlier. They searched extensively and put out food, but worried he might have slipped out an open window near the enclosure on the night he vanished.

The owner wrote that they randomly woke up at 3 a.m. and heard "the faintest sound" like the "soft crinkling of plastic bags" and a subtle dragging noise. When they turned on the light, "there he was. On top of his enclosure."

"I didn't think I'd ever see him again," the owner wrote, adding that Fridolin looked "surprisingly okay" aside from some likely humidity-related shedding trouble and a few missing scales.

Why does it matter?

In this case, the owner said a window had been left open near the enclosure, and commenters also pointed to loose lids and unsecured tanks as common reasons snakes escape.

A missing reptile can face dehydration, injury, stress, or exposure, while owners are left dealing with panic, guilt, and the possibility that a pet may be gone for good. There's also potential for the pets to get outside and damage native plants and the surrounding environment.

Domesticated pets, including reptiles, can often struggle to survive in the wild, as they lack many of the instincts and skills necessary to survive.

Secure habitats, proper humidity, and routine enclosure checks can help protect both the animal and the people around it.

What are people saying?

Commenters were thrilled by the update and not at all surprised that the python had apparently been hiding nearby the whole time.

"Happy for you man. He was watching you freak out the whole time I bet," one person joked.

Several others shared nearly identical experiences.

"I had a BP escape once," one commenter wrote. "2.5 months later a neighbour knocked on my door" after spotting the snake outside.

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