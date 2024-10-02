Urban gardener shares surprisingly simple hack to save money on next year's plants: 'I'm so glad I just saw this'

"The benefits of overwintering pepper plants will help the plants regrow more quickly, healthy, larger yields."

With the right techniques, you can keep your peppers growing strongly for years. Organic gardener Visakha Mao (@sandra.urbangarden) teaches beginner gardeners how to grow their own produce and overwinter their pepper plants.

The scoop

Pepper plants are perennials, so with the right care, they can grow back and produce more fruit for up to six years, according to Visakha.

While gardeners living in warmer climates can grow pepper plants outdoors year-round, gardeners in frost areas must bring their pepper plants indoors during the winter season.

Since pepper plants can't withstand the harsh frost, gardening guru Visakha shares an easy step-by-step guide on overwintering your peppers and preparing them for the next season.

Start by cutting the stems growing off the plant's main stem. You'll notice a V-shape where the plant breaks out into two smaller stems — this is where you want to prune your pepper plant.

After pruning, dig out the pepper plant, carefully removing the roots from the ground. Brush the excess dirt off with your hands before hosing down the root system with water.

Replant the peppers in a small pot, covering the roots with new dirt. Place your pepper plant in a sunny spot and water sparingly.

Since your peppers won't grow much during this time, you don't have to water the plant as frequently. Visakha recommends watering your peppers once per month during the winter.

"The benefits of overwintering pepper plants will help the plants regrow more quickly, healthy, larger yields," Visakha says.

How it's helping

By overwintering your pepper plants, you won't have to buy new peppers to plant. Growing your own produce is also a great way to save money on groceries. After an initial investment of $70, your garden can yield $600 worth of produce each year.

Gardening is beneficial not only for your wallet but also for your health. Recent studies have proved that gardening benefits people mentally and physically. People who garden consistently are more active and report having higher levels of overall well-being.

What people are saying

Instagram users were grateful to discover the simple, money-saving hack and eager to learn more about the overwintering process.

"Great tips, thanks," one user wrote. "I might try that this season."

"Do you need to cut all the leaves off to overwinter?" one Instagrammer asked. "Does it stop needing light or sun during winter?"

"Yes, prune just like I did in the video," Visakha responded. "Keep them indoors by the window or grow in light."

"I had no idea. I'm so glad I just saw this," another Instagram user commented.

