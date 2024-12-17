Home cook shares delicious idea for using nearly empty peanut butter jars: 'Forever what I will do with all my peanut butter'

That mostly empty peanut butter jar sitting in your kitchen is the perfect vessel for making zero-waste overnight oats.

Instead of tossing it in the recycling bin immediately, turn it into an easy breakfast prep container that gives your morning meal an extra boost of nutty flavor.

The scoop

Low-waste influencer Kathryn Kellogg (@going.zero.waste) shared a smart breakfast hack that saves money and reduces waste.

Her recipe starts with a nearly empty peanut butter jar, which she fills with oats, chocolate protein powder, chia seeds, and milk.

This hack is simple and flexible. You can use any kind of milk; Kathryn mentions that both almond and soy milk work great. The recipe also works with any nut butter jar, from classic peanut butter to fancy almond or cashew varieties.

"These overnight oats are so easily customized you can add in vanilla, salt, cinnamon, nuts, seeds⁠, dried fruit, or anything else you want," Kathryn explains in the caption.

How it's helping

This simple breakfast hack saves both time and money.

You'll spend less on breakfast since oats cost just pennies per serving, and you won't need to buy separate containers for meal prep. The trick helps you use every last bit of peanut butter that would typically go to waste stuck to the sides of the jar.

Reusing the jar before recycling it extends its life cycle and reduces your environmental impact. Repurposing the jar also keeps plastic out of landfills and recycling centers longer. Food waste is a major contributor to dirty gas pollution when it breaks down in landfills, so finding creative ways to use every last bit makes a real difference.

What everyone's saying

The hack sparked excitement and inspiration among social media users.

"I'm doing this with my finished jar of biscoff this evening," one user commented, ready to try the trick with a different spread.

Another shared their creative spin: "I like to make peanut sauce too!"

"That is brilliant and forever what I will do with all my peanut butter, cashew butter, Nuttzo, tahini," another wrote.

Longtime fans of the hack praised its staying power: "I remember the first time you shared this idea...been doing it ever since!"

