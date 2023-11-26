Gardener stuns with hack for ‘lifetime supply’ of herbs: ‘This is what I’m going for this year’

Growing herbs is one of the best ways to get a huge return on your garden.

If you like to cook, you probably have a pantry full of jars of herbs and spices. These often expire or get used up way too often. One TikToker, though, is saying they have a hack to get a lifetime supply of one of your favorite herbs.

The scoop

In the video posted on TikTok, Gardenary (@gardenary) urges viewers to buy one oregano plant for your garden. The caption says: “Growing herbs is one of the best ways to get a HUGE return on your garden. Just one plant can give you years of harvests.”

In the video, she shows off a thriving oregano plant in a garden bed. She goes on to say that viewers can grow herbs in gardens, raised beds, or even pots.

“If you’re still finding yourself buying those little … canisters of dried oregano … this is your sign,” she says. “You shouldn’t do that anymore.”

By planting just one oregano plant, the viewer has the potential to never need to buy oregano again. In another video, Gardenary shows us some of the other herbs you can grow in this way, including dill, thyme, parsley, and sage.

How it’s helping

Gardening is a great way to grow some of your own food. Being able to get outside and tend to a garden is great for your health and in some cases can save you money.

Growing herbs is one way that you can save money since these plants are affordable and in some environments they grow all year round, or come back every spring. Additionally, you will never have to spend “five dollars for organic oregano” in a little jar again.

What everyone’s saying

People were thrilled about this tip.

One commenter posted, “I love fresh oregano from my herb garden!”

Another hopeful person said: “This is what I’m going for this year. I want oregano and rosemary for life fingers crossed for me they make it.”

Someone else who has had success with herbs chimed in, too: “Haven’t bought oregano or most of my herbs, for that matter, in over 20 years. Growing them is the way to go!”

