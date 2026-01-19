Shopper thrilled after making unexpected discovery in thrift store grab bag: 'I didn't even notice this beauty'

  • Home Home

by Sarah Winfrey
One Redditor shared how they found an Omega Seamaster in a $15 bag of watches they'd bought at a thrift store.

Photo Credit: iStock

Finding hidden gems at a thrift store is always fun. It's even more fun when you don't realize what you have until you're home.

That's exactly what happened to one Redditor. They bought a $15 bag of watches at a thrift store, only to find an Omega Seamaster inside. 

The photos show that the watch is a little beat up, especially on the back, so it's impossible to know exactly how much it was worth. However, these watches go for between $2,500 and $10,000 new, so it was definitely a good deal. 

"I didn't even notice this beauty," they said in the post's caption.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

One of the thrills of thrifting is not only finding gems out in the open, but looking inside the items purchased and finding even more to love. 

Looking in pockets, tote bags, drawers, boxes, and more can yield even more value than simple thrifting alone. Meanwhile, thrifters who choose to sell valuable items they discover can earn a significant profit on what they originally spent at the thrift store. 

Learning how to thrift well can help people find and make the most of these kinds of opportunities. 

Home Start noted that thrifting is a great way to beat inflation. When you choose to shop at thrift stores, you can stretch your money a lot farther than it would go when buying everything new. 

This means you'll have your everyday necessities covered and still have money to spend on things you can't buy at thrift stores, like groceries and personal care items. Like the Redditor featured here, you might find hidden valuables, too. 

If you really want to go on a treasure hunt at your local thrift store, City Thrift in Kansas City noted that you can focus on things like vintage kitchenware, furniture, clothing, and more. You could even look for jewelry for potentially valuable items. 

Other Redditors were duly impressed by this thrifting win. 

"Wow," one said, possibly so stunned they could only offer a one-word reply.

"I'm so happy for you," another added.

x