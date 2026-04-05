Gardener demonstrates ancient method to keep plants hydrated: 'You don't need to keep watering them'

A gardener relying on an ancient method to keep their greenery lush chose not to gatekeep and shared the water and money-saving hack with their followers.

The scoop

The TikTok video posted by Rachael Eppley (@hey.im.rach) demonstrating the age-old watering technique explains that the gardening hack is "perfect for anyone looking to improve their backyard garden's sustainability and health."

The video shows how to make ollas, explained here by The Coastal Gardener, from terra cotta pots. Once buried in the soil, the porous clay pots slowly release water as the soil dries out, providing a consistent and efficient irrigation system.

"Once your plants are established, you don't need to water [them] any other way," Eppley explains.

She then lifts the pot to show the dirt underneath, where some roots are visible, stating: "A good rule of thumb is once you see roots around here, you know that your plants have successfully found the terra cotta pot and you don't need to keep watering them at the base."

How it's helping

Ollas are an easy and effective way to conserve water in your garden. The irrigation method significantly reduces water loss due to evaporation, ensuring more water reaches your plants' roots. The water-filled pots slowly release water as the soil dries out, providing a consistent and efficient irrigation system.

The method saves gardeners time and money. It reduces water usage, and the pots are fairly inexpensive. Ollas are especially beneficial in drought-prone areas that experience long, dry summers.

When combined with native landscaping and natural lawns, hacks like this can go a long way in benefiting growers and the environment.

Other gardeners have also found success with the method. One showed how the hack works for houseplants using mini terracotta pots.

What everyone's saying

Commenters responded with a mix of gratitude, eagerness to try the method, and clarifying questions.

"How often do you fill that pot up?" one asked.

"It depends on the season and how much water each plant needs, so each pot ends up being a little different," Rachael responded. "But I'd say every 4-10 days. Four days during the summer when it's hot and we haven't had rain. Ten days if it's cloudy and/or rainy."

"Love this! Thank you!" said another.

"I want to try this in one of my beds," added a third.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.