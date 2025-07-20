Expert gardener shares ancient trick that will completely change how you water your plants: 'This works so well'

Every day, gardeners all over the world are coming up with new tricks to make the process easier and more effective — but some are rediscovering ancient techniques that have stood the test of time.

The scoop

YouTuber Lisa Mazzuca (@mynjgarden) shared one of these time-tested hacks in a recent video.

"I'm trying something new in the yard this year. It's an olla watering system," she explains. "I found a few of these pots in the store today, and I'm going to give them a try."

The olla system uses an unglazed terracotta pot, which you bury in the soil. Then, you fill it with water and put the lid on it "so you don't breed mosquitoes," Mazzuca explains.

"That terracotta pot is porous and slowly releases the water over time," she adds.

How it's helping

This has several benefits. It keeps plants moist for a longer period, waters them from below without wetting the leaves, which protects them from fungus, and reduces the amount of water lost to surface evaporation.

With an olla system, your plants can go days without needing to be watered, depending on the weather and the size of your pots. This makes growing your own food easier and less labor intensive. It also grants easier access to the physical and mental health benefits of gardening.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved the idea.

"This works so well," said one user. "You'll be amazed! I bought the same!"

"I've used ollas in some of my containers for the past several years and they work great," said another user. "I'm in southern California and the summer sun can be brutal. And, when it's hot out, I don't like to go out and be in the sun. My plants definitely suffered. … These have saved my tomatoes every year."

Others suggested recycling used drink containers from your home for a free version of the hack. Just be careful that any plastic you use doesn't degrade and leave behind microplastics to contaminate your garden.

