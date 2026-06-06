Old tree stump rescued from rot becomes a dreamy succulent planter

"It had too much character to rot away."

A gardener on Reddit is winning over plant lovers by repurposing a long-dead stump from their grandparents' property as a succulent planter. The result looks like something straight out of a fairy garden.

In a post on r/gardening, the creator shared photos of a large, weathered stump filled with different succulents on an outdoor terrace.

"Found an old dead tree stump on my grandparents' land and turned it into a succulent planter," the original poster said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"[I] hollowed out a few spots, added soil and planted different succulents in it," they continued.

Commenters were especially impressed by how polished the finished piece looked.

In follow-up comments, the original poster said the arrangement has lasted for more than five years without any rot or fungus, though they didn't provide additional details about whether they treated the wood to ensure longevity.

In addition to bringing more personality to personal spaces than store-bought decor, as the original poster alluded to, reusing what is already on hand — whether that is a stump, driftwood, or salvaged containers — can help cut costs and reduce waste.

Meanwhile, starting a garden, crafting a small planter like this, or replacing your entire yard with native plants can create calming, hands-on routines that can make living spaces feel more inviting.

Gardening encourages gentle physical activity and more time outdoors. Additionally, growing edible plants can help save money on produce while often delivering fresher, better-tasting fruits, vegetables, and herbs than store-bought options.

Redditors were smitten with the finished planter.

"This is so enchanting," one commenter wrote, while another called it "a dream landscape."

Others praised the practical creativity behind it.

"What a great idea, gorgeous execution too," one person said.

Another wrote, "Love doing this! I try to find driftwood for these whenever I'm at the beach. Yours is next level though!"

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