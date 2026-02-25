Homeowner goes on rant to debunk major myth about heat pump technology: 'People on the internet told me it would give out'

As energy prices continue to skyrocket nationwide, paying for warmth during the winter can become a nightmare for some homeowners. But if your home is energy-efficient, your bills might just be a little less scary.

For one Reddit user, their 15-year-old heat pump offered them the perfect amount of warmth during the chilly winter months. In fact, their system seemingly debunked a common myth that has plagued heat pumps for years.

The homeowner took to the r/heatpumps community to share their story and put the old myth to bed.

According to the original poster, their aging heat pump system still kept the inside of their home at a comfortable 70 degrees Fahrenheit despite temperatures dropping to almost single digits outside.

For years, many critics have suggested that heat pumps may not work properly when temperatures dip below freezing. But as the original poster pointed out, their heat pump showed no signs of slowing down when the winter months hit.

"People on the internet told me it would give out at 32F, but that's light work for it," the homeowner wrote.

In the comments section, a few users seemed relieved that the original poster's heat pump was still chugging along.

"Good to see examples of these lasting a bit," one commenter noted.

"I'm in the trade and that particular unit is my favorite," another user shared.

