Oklahoma homeowner finishes ground solar array, with trenching and 2 inspections left before switch-on

"That's a beefy battery setup, should keep the lights on through some serious outages."

A homeowner in Oklahoma says a solar plan they weighed for years is finally close to the finish line: the panels are up, the batteries are installed, and the only steps left before startup are trenching and two inspections.

What's happening?

The project is a ground-mounted system built around one 18-kilowatt Sol-Ark inverter and three 16-kWh Ruixu lithium iron phosphate batteries, giving the home 48 kWh of storage.

In a post shared to r/solar and previously covered by TCD, the homeowner showed the finished array and wrote in a Reddit post that "All the electrical is already in. Now we have to trench for connection and await the two inspections."

The homeowner said it took a long time to reach that point.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"It's taken me 20 years," they wrote, explaining that earlier sales pitches for solar never made financial sense, but "This time they did."

They also said rooftop solar was not a realistic choice for the property.

"My backyard has a watershed so the lower yard is essentially unusable on a regular basis. So taking up part of the yard with the ground mount was a no-brainer as long as it worked."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Why does it matter?

For many households, going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy over time.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

If you're considering it, tools from EnergySage can help you get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

That focus on backup power came from experience.

In the thread, the Redditor said that a major windstorm two years earlier left the home without electricity for 11 days, making outage protection a top priority.

People in the comments praised both the mounting hardware and the amount of stored power.

One wrote, "That's an awesome IronRidge XR ground mount system," while another said, "That's a beefy battery setup, should keep the lights on through some serious outages."

A system like this can help keep essentials running without the noise, fuel costs, and maintenance requirements tied to traditional generators.

What can I do?

If your roof is shaded, aging, or poorly oriented, ground-mounted solar can still be a practical path.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off grid. If you want to explore your options, EnergySage offers free tools with information about home battery storage systems, including competitive installation estimates.

EnergySage's free services can also be valuable for shoppers trying to avoid overpaying.

You can also check out EnergySage's solar map, which shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, along with details on solar panel incentives for each state.

Together, those resources can help readers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.