Oklahoma City water main break opens sinkhole, leaves 30 customers without water

The water was muddy and some food had to be thrown away.

Dozens of customers lost water service in southwest Oklahoma City this week after a water main break triggered a sinkhole and turned part of a main road into a repair site.

What happened?

According to KOCO 5, a 16-inch water main broke Wednesday morning near Blackwelder Avenue on Southwest 44th Street in Oklahoma City, where a sinkhole opened in the roadway. KOCO 5 reported that crews widened the hole so they could reach the damaged pipe and begin repairs.

Part of the street was closed while crews worked on the break. KOCO 5 reported that traffic impacts were limited as of Wednesday morning and that repairs were expected to take several hours.

City officials reported that 30 customers were affected. And at least one nearby business was already dealing with the disruption: KOCO 5 reported that a business owner said the water was muddy and some food had to be thrown away.

Why does it matter?

Water main breaks can waste treated water, damage roads, and create safety hazards such as sinkholes that put drivers, workers, and nearby properties at risk.

For households, losing water can disrupt cooking, cleaning, and sanitation — as well as add a stressful situation to busy schedules. For businesses, especially food-related operations, murky or unreliable water can mean spoiled inventory and lost revenue.

What's being done?

City crews were working Wednesday around the sinkhole, enlarging the opening so they could repair the broken water main.

Officials also shared an estimated restoration time so affected customers would know when water service could return.

KOCO 5 reported that city officials expected water service to be back by 5 p.m. Wednesday for the 30 impacted customers.

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