California water main repair enters testing after flooding swamped homes, businesses, and cars

Homes and businesses were flooded, about 200 vehicles were swamped.

A major repair effort on the water main that burst in West Hollywood is moving forward, though drivers may still need to prepare for continued disruptions along Sunset Boulevard.

Crews have replaced a 25-foot section of the century-old pipe beneath the roadway, but officials were unable to guarantee the road would reopen before Monday morning's commute.

What happened?

According to KTLA, the 36-inch steel water main, installed in 1916, failed shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, sending millions of gallons into surrounding streets.

Homes and businesses were flooded, about 200 vehicles were swamped, and the incident also led to power outages and road closures.

At a Saturday morning update, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials said the damaged stretch had been replaced and the new section welded into place. That installation was finished at around 5:30 a.m., and crews then moved directly into pressure testing.

For now, though, Sunset Boulevard is still closed between San Vicente Boulevard and Sherbourne Drive, along with several nearby side streets.

The line cannot be returned to service until the replacement section passes pressure testing, undergoes disinfection, and satisfies state water quality standards.

Why does it matter?

In this case, one damaged pipe caused widespread flooding, transportation snarls, power problems, and costly damage for residents and business owners.

Road closures can mean longer commutes and slower emergency access, while flooded buildings and disabled vehicles can leave families scrambling for housing, transportation, and insurance support.

What's being done?

Crews are now working through the remaining steps required before the line can safely go back into service.

Those tasks include pressure testing the new section, disinfecting it, and confirming the water meets state quality requirements before the pipe can be used again.

West Hollywood Mayor John Heilman said the number of buildings still without power has dropped to two, down from four immediately after the rupture.

As inspections continue, city officials are coordinating with property owners and Southern California Edison crews to address damaged electrical panels.

The city is also helping displaced residents secure temporary lodging, with discounted rates available at several local hotels. Heilman said the city's website included information on insurance claims and assistance options for people dealing with property damage.

Additionally, LADWP has stationed staff in the area to help residents file damage claims involving flooded property, business interruptions, or vehicle losses.

Progress has been made on the repair effort, but the work is still not complete.

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