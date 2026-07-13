Ohio shelter offers free dog adoptions to veterans, Gold Star spouses, and overlooked pets

"Pets for Patriots exists to help people save pets and pets save people."

A new partnership at an Ohio dog shelter is giving some of the shelter's most overlooked dogs a better chance at a home while helping veterans and Gold Star spouses welcome a new companion for the cost of a dog license.

What's happening?

According to Scioto Post, the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center in Circleville has teamed up with the national nonprofit Pets for Patriots, which connects military families with shelter animals nationwide.

Veterans of any era qualify, and so do active-duty troops and Gold Star spouses whose partners died or went missing in action. Approved adopters pay nothing beyond the county dog license fee, and the shelter sends each dog home with a free bag of supplies.

The program is built around the dogs that linger in the kennel: adult dogs, dogs with special needs, long-stay residents, and any dog 40 pounds and up.

Why does it matter?

Cutting the cost of adoption removes a practical barrier for military families and gives shelter dogs a route out of the kennel and into a permanent home.

Larger and older dogs can get passed over in favor of puppies or smaller breeds. In North Carolina, one rescue walks its longest-waiting dogs on local trails so adopters can meet them outside the kennel.

The partnership also helps the shelter itself. When harder-to-place dogs move into permanent homes, staff can spend more time on the animals still waiting for a family. Each adoption also frees up kennel space for the next arrival.

What's being done?

Veterans and Gold Star spouses must apply online at the Pets for Patriots website and wait for approval before heading to the Circleville shelter to choose a dog.

Pets for Patriots has been running since 2010 and has supported more than 5,000 adoptions across the country, giving Pickaway County dogs that might otherwise remain in the shelter for extended periods another path to a home. The nonprofit also works with veterinary partners who help adopted pets stay healthy.

You don't have to qualify for the program to help. Ask a local shelter about fostering, donate pet supplies, or adopt an adult or special-needs animal. For more ideas about how to get involved in your own community, check out this guide page on taking local action.

Pickaway County Chief Dog Warden Jeremy Grant called the move "more than a partnership — it is a commitment to serving those who have served our nation while giving deserving shelter dogs a second chance at life."

Beth Zimmerman, founder and executive director of Pets for Patriots, added, "Pets for Patriots exists to help people save pets and pets save people."

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