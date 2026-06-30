North Carolina shelter pairs dogs with hikers to boost adoption odds

"Trail Buddies gives them a chance to get out, explore the world, meet new people and simply be dogs."

A North Carolina animal rescue is hoping a little fresh air can help change a dog's future.

A single trip outside the shelter can boost a dog's chances of being adopted by as much as four times, Mitchell County Animal Rescue told WLOS. To make that happen, the group is matching long-stay dogs with volunteers for hikes, outings, and even overnight visits.

What's happening?

In Spruce Pine, MCRA has started a new volunteer initiative called Trail Buddies. The program is meant to help some of the shelter's most overlooked dogs gain more exposure while they spend time away from the kennel.

WLOS reported that the dogs getting special attention are often the ones that wait the longest for homes: older dogs, larger breeds, and mixed breeds. Volunteers can take them on trail walks, day trips, or visits up to seven days.

Katie Elkins, executive director of MCRA, said the program is meant to give would-be adopters a better sense of who these dogs are when they are not being viewed through a kennel door.

"Many of our dogs spend weeks or even months waiting for a family of their own," Elkins said. "Trail Buddies gives them a chance to get out, explore the world, meet new people and simply be dogs. It also helps potential adopters see them beyond the kennel."

One dog highlighted by WLOS was Harley, a large mixed-breed rescue. While out on a recent trail outing with staff, she drew attention from people who stopped to pet her and meet her outside the shelter.

Why does it matter?

For shelter dogs, especially older animals or those that do not fit the small-breed puppy image many adopters may be seeking, a kennel can make it hard to make a first impression.

In that setting, a dog may appear withdrawn, overstimulated, or simply unlike itself. Debbie Lilley, a board member with the rescue, said that disconnect can keep good matches from happening.

"It's important for people to know what they are like because they may be shut down in the shelter, but very busy and active or vice versa," Lilley said.

Rescue staff said the outings can also help lower stress for the animals while participants share observations that help staff learn more about each dog's personality and preferences.

Families also get a clearer sense of what everyday life with that dog might look like.

What's being done?

WLOS reported that people must be 18 or older to sign up, and volunteers can choose the type of visit that suits them, from a short daytime outing to a longer temporary stay.

Local resident John Roberts, who met Harley during a recent walk, said, "We've been looking for the opportunity, if it presented itself, to find a laid-back, sweet older dog, and that was Harley."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.