Ohio deputies answer snake call at a home, then find it hiding under a bed

Why does it matter?

A snake under a bed can quickly terrify a household. It can also lead to injuries if someone panics or tries to handle the animal without training.

Human development and expansion into natural habitats can increase contact between people and wild animals. Many wildlife encounters are shaped in part by how people alter landscapes and create overlap with animals already living there, a BBC Future report on why wild animals attack humans explains.

Homes can offer shade, warmth, or access points that animals use while moving through an area, especially if yards border woods, fields, or brush. A similar bedroom encounter with a cobra at a horse-riding center shows how staff housing and other structures near animal habitat can draw snakes indoors.

Safe removal protects people. It also reduces the chances that a frightened animal is killed simply for ending up in the wrong place.

What's being done?

Butler County deputies chose relocation over destruction in this case. That resolved the immediate problem for the resident and gave the snake a chance at returning to more suitable habitat away from the house.

Prevention usually starts with the basics: sealing gaps around doors and foundations, trimming overgrown vegetation near the house, and reducing places where animals can hide. Limiting rodent activity can help too, since prey can attract snakes.

If a snake does get inside, keep a safe distance, move children and pets away, and call local animal control, a wildlife professional, or another trained responder rather than trying to catch it yourself.

Sheriff Richard Jones described the encounter by saying, "One call you're chasing a fugitive, the next you're chasing a snake under somebody's bed ... our deputies don't just catch bad guys — we catch anything that slithers, crawls, moos, baas, or bucks."

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