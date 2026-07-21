Ohio shelter rescues sweet dog believed covered in gasoline, then saves mother cat and 8 kittens

"And that day, it was in the 90s, upper 90s outside."

In Ohio, an animal shelter is marking a rescue during a punishing heat wave that ultimately gave several animals another chance.

The responders also discovered a mother cat and eight kittens enduring the same dangerous weather.

What happened?

According to Spectrum News 1, a local voicemail sent Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter deputies to a porch where a dog was reportedly sitting after being covered in gasoline. As People reported, the rescue unfolded during a period of extreme heat, making the situation even more urgent.

Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter Deputy Warden Kayla Wenz told Spectrum News 1, "Somebody said on the voicemail that they saw a dog get doused in gasoline, and that the dog is currently now on their porch. And that day, it was in the 90s, upper 90s outside."

At the scene, wardens found the dog, later named Penelope, with badly matted fur on her face and legs and a strong gasoline smell. Officials also suspect the fuel irritated her eyes.

"By the time we got out there, obviously, she was hot," Wenz said. "She was just still sitting on the back porch, instantly just wiggled up to us because she is just so sweet."

The same call revealed another group of animals in distress: a mother cat and her eight kittens nearby. Wenz received approval from her supervisor to bring the feline family to safety, too, even though the shelter mainly handles dogs.

"One of our deputies took them home until they get old enough to go to rescue," Wenz said.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat can become life-threatening for animals, especially those that are already injured, abandoned, or otherwise vulnerable. A dog soaked in gasoline and left outside in near-100-degree weather faced a serious risk of dehydration, overheating, and chemical irritation.

Fortunately, a community member's voicemail set the rescue effort in motion.

At the time, the Fourth of July was approaching, so shelters in the area were preparing for more stray pets, because fireworks can cause frightened dogs to run away from home.

What's being done?

Penelope has improved significantly after a bath and continued care. Even so, she is still dealing with a limp, and veterinarians are expected to evaluate that injury before the next steps are determined.

The shelter is also hoping Penelope can be reunited with her owner. If that does not happen and a vet clears her, she will likely be made available for adoption.

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