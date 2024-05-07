Homeowner shares simple routine to save big on energy bills: 'This is my whole personality now'

Utility bills can be quite eye-popping if you're not careful — particularly if you live in California, where the average electric bill is 29% higher than in the rest of the country. If you're looking for ways to pay less while also helping the planet, one TikToker may have the solution for you.

The scoop

Amanda_cleans (@amanda_cleans) posted a video on how to save money on your energy bill.

Displaying a schedule of her energy company's off-peak plan, she points out that the on-peak hours have just ended, meaning energy costs are significantly lower.

With that, she plugs the water cooler back in, raises the heat on the thermostat, turns on the breadmaker, refills the SodaStream bottles, does dishes she saved from breakfast, and runs another load of laundry in the washer and dryer.





"This is my whole personality now," Amanda wrote in the comments.

She admits that working from home is an advantage to making the most of the off-peak plan.

How it's helping

By adhering to off-peak hours when using energy around the house, you can save money on heating, cooling, and lighting your home — and maybe even use it for other purposes, like a vacation. While it might require scheduling adjustments and being more conscious of the clock, it's an easy and simple way to minimize your bills while cooling the planet.

While not all electric companies offer off-peak rates, there are plenty of other ways to save money.

For instance, you could pursue making your house a smart home with new lighting and thermostats, which the TCD Guide notes can save you over $200 per year. You could also weatherize your home with new insulation and windows, which could net you savings of $300 on energy bills. Both of these could increase exponentially if you take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Switching to LED bulbs could save you up to $600 a year. Unplugging anything not being used could save up to 20% on your energy bill while decreasing the risk of house fires.

Simply cleaning your dishwasher will not only get you big savings on your power and water bills but also make it more efficient. Even washing your clothes on cold can save up to $250 a year.

If you don't know where to start, download the Green Neighbor Challenge app and find clean energy sources by simply inputting your zip code.

What everyone's saying

Many people were inspired by the hack.

"I want to do this," one TikToker commented.

Amanda advised in the comments, saying, "Check your energy company's website for programs you can enroll in and see if there are any time of use/off peak plans!"

