Homeowner stuns onlookers after sharing photos of unique off-grid home: 'That is beautiful'

The circular tent structure doesn't seem out of place in its setting, surrounded by lush green forest.

The r/OffGrid Reddit community was treated to pictures of an idyllic, unique home in North Carolina.

While some people looking for a sustainable lifestyle might turn to a log cabin for their wilderness retreat, this individual took inspiration from Mongolian nomads with a 30-foot yurt.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster said that they had been living in the yurt for eight months, and they were gracious enough to provide further information about the situation.

With no connection to the local sewage network, they use a composting toilet. Heat is provided by a wood stove.

The yurt apparently heats up well, but mildew can be a problem. The OP scrubs the exterior every six months and cleans the interior "periodically."

It wasn't clear if or how they access electricity, but potential options include a solar array or a dirty fuel-powered generator. The former would be ideal, as it wouldn't create any planet-warming pollution and would provide free power after the initial outlay for the system.

Creating sustainable energy for your home, having more freedom regarding its location, living minimally, and saving money are among the reasons why off-grid living is becoming more popular. As the OP detailed when describing the yurt's cleaning needs, it can be a lot of work, but it's worth it in most cases.

With 30 acres of land to make use of, the OP has big plans. They are looking to build rental cabins and cultivate three or four acres of permaculture farm. Growing their own food will be an amazing way to connect with nature, improve their mental health, and reduce grocery costs.

Redditors were suitably jealous, with one saying, "That is beautiful, great work!"

"Wow. Amazing spot and yurt. Love it," another added.

