Couple shares inside look at off-grid tiny home that has almost zero utility bills: 'We don't pay anything for electric'

Tiny homes might look dreamy on Instagram, but what's it really like to live in one full-time?

In a Tiny Home Tours (@TinyHomeTours) video, Maria and L share a candid look inside their handcrafted, off-grid tiny house in Arizona, revealing what the process looked like, and why they chose this lifestyle in the first place.

The tour starts with wide French doors that open into a cozy living space with a handmade coffee table and a wood-burning stove. Maria explains that every inch of their home was intentionally designed to reflect their values: comfort, independence, and sustainability.

"One of the most important features for me was to make it totally off-grid-capable," she says.

And it is. The house runs on solar power, has a gray water runoff system, and uses an incinerating toilet instead of a septic hookup. The solar setup cost about $13,000 upfront, but they now pay almost nothing in utility bills.

"We don't pay anything for electric," Maria adds. Their water system and propane usage add up to around $30–$40 per month.

Maria, who lives with chronic illnesses including POTS and chronic fatigue syndrome, shared how downsizing and designing this space helped her regain her strength and independence.

"Being bed-bound really affected my quality of life," she says. But after years of working on her health, and a few lessons learned from truck life, tiny living became the perfect fit.

Tiny homes use far less energy and resources than traditional homes. And, if that is not enough, solar panels can take the whole thing to a new level by bringing energy costs down to nearly $0. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and can save users up to $10,000.

The video inspired a lot of supportive comments. One user said: "Glad you didn't give up due to your medical issues. The coffee table is beautiful."

Another added "Everything about this home is awesome! You two did a fantastic job! You should be very proud."

Tiny living isn't for everyone, but for many, it's a way to simplify, cut costs, and take back control of how (and where) they live.

