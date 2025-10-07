Architect unveils stunning 'Nest' cabin with head-turning design: 'Reflects the natural beauty'

A striking angular cabin called The Nest sits on Keats Island in British Columbia, Canada, generating all its own electricity through rooftop solar panels, according to a report from New Atlas.

Created by Daria Sheina Studio in collaboration with BC Passive House, the 1,063-square-foot prefabricated home had to be transported to its 10-acre island site by truck, barge, and, finally, helicopter. The assembly took just 48 hours upon delivery.

The three-story residence catches attention with its stacked cube shapes interlocking at unexpected angles. Wood covers the interior and exterior, helping the structure blend with the surrounding forest.

According to New Atlas, The Nest operates completely independently from utility grids. Rooftop solar panels power the entire home. Drinking water comes from captured and treated rainwater. And the waste management system utilizes an incinerating toilet that requires no sewage hookup.

"Inside, The Nest embraces sustainability with minimalist interiors featuring exposed wood surfaces and green Marmoleum flooring that reflects the natural beauty of the moss carpet outside," according to the architect's press release.

The building's foundation used less concrete than typical construction, limiting the home's environmental impact. Meanwhile, extensive glazing and a flowing main floor seamlessly combine the kitchen, bathroom, and living space, allowing for ample sunlight.

Leveraging home solar is a great way to connect indoor living needs with natural resources. The designers of The Nest wanted to connect their interior space in other ways too, with the architect noting that "large lift-and-slide doors further connect the interior to the landscape," for an indoor-outdoor feel.

