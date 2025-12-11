Homeowner turns heads after sharing before-and-after photos of 'beautiful' off-grid setup: 'This is what I want'

A homeowner recently completed an impressive off-grid solar setup and shared the before-and-after photos with fellow solar enthusiasts.

In the r/SolarDIY subreddit, the homeowner included a handful of images of a grounded Enphase solar array that also showed the tedious process of installing rebar to support it. They also shared photos of the electrical setup.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

While the original poster said it was a "long project," it seemed well worth it just for the savings on energy bills alone. Many people end up spending near $0 a month on electricity since the solar panels generate much of what they need.

If you want to install panels like the OP, through TCD's Solar Explorer, you can also find great deals and save up to $10,000 on installations and purchases. If you're interested in leasing panels rather than investing in a home system, Palmetto's LightReach program can get you set up with a $0 down subscription plan. With Palmetto, not only will you save big on the subscription plan, but also enjoy a 20% lower utility rate.





Buying remains the more attractive option for many homeowners, partly because of long-term increases in home resale values. Another Solar Explorer partner, EnergySage, helps homeowners find available incentives for installations while curating competitive bids.

"I don't comment much on this page, but dang is that a beautiful install," one person said.

"This is what I want to do next year, only I can auger and put posts in the ground," another shared.

Pairing solar panels with energy-efficient appliances like heat pumps is another way to save on electricity, and TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to find the right system for your home and budget. Last but not least, downloading Palmetto's Home app can help you unlock $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades such as smart-home technology.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.