Best friends share video tour after building super-functional off-grid paradise: 'You gotta do what you gotta do'

Two besties who are living unplugged have provided a playbook for anyone who wants to incorporate some of the sustainable hacks at home.

"My best friend and I turned raw land into an off-grid paradise, and this is how it turned out," one of the friends said in a TikTok clip, posting as Hey Wanderer (@heywanderer).

The tour starts with a view of native plants, flowers, and fruit-bearing species that provide food for humans and pollinators alike.

It's a concept applicable in suburbia too. Rewilding with a natural lawn requires fewer resources to maintain and eliminates the need for costly treatments. What's more, helping pollinators is crucial to supporting our food supply, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture noted that 35% of crops rely on bees and other critters.

The innovative friends set up gutters to collect precipitation that serves plants in a greenhouse, among other uses. When leveraged in town, rain barrels can provide water for gardens and lawns while helping prevent local flooding.

Sustainability is increased through composting, which utilizes food and other scraps to provide nutrient-rich soil for future harvests from the friends' abundant gardens. It's something almost anyone can do to prevent the waste from going to a landfill, where it creates heat-trapping methane.

The International Energy Agency reported that the gas is responsible for about "30% of the current rise in global temperature." Earth has warmed by about 2 degrees Fahrenheit since 1850, when fossil fuel use started to escalate, per government data. NASA has linked the overheating to increased risks for extreme weather.

Additionally, you can save around $75 annually by making your own dirt.

The paradise-like setting shared on TikTok features a pool, a chicken coop, and even an outdoor bathroom and shower. The latter is refreshing in the summer.

"The winter, not so much. But you gotta do what you gotta do," the friend said in the clip.

It's all accompanied by a tiny house as the main residence, which the pair have showcased in greater detail on YouTube.

The small, sustainable living trend is popular with folks interested in downsizing. Some people live comfortably in 240 square feet.

Innovators include all sorts of features to maximize the space. Rental cabins in Quebec have human-sized hamster wheels that provide exercise and generate electricity, for example.

Many tiny homes are capable of operating solely using sustainable fuels like solar that can reduce or eliminate your utility bill, whether you're on- or off-grid. EnergySage is a free tool that helps you unlock incentives and find the right installer to save $10,000 on setup.

A government study found that most homeowners who buy solar systems save an average of around $700 annually after expenses.

On TikTok, users were excited about what the friends have accomplished.

"May this life find me," one person commented.

Another viewer had some reservations but was generally impressed: "I don't like dirt, bugs, or gardening, or really just being outside. But you make this look like paradise."

