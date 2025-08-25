Off-gridders share their effective method of reusing water: 'Not a drop wasted'

Living off-grid is a lifestyle choice that can help significantly reduce daily costs and help people forge a closer connection with nature. Two friends shared their simple tips for making living off-grid easier by ensuring they reuse any surplus water.

Posting on TikTok, best friends Sarah and Chandra (@twogirls_offgrid) explained that their only sources of water are rain catchment and snow melt, so saving water is important to them.

The off-gridders explained that they conserve water through three simple reuse methods. First, they collect the cold water that runs while waiting for the shower to heat up. Second, they use a bowl to catch water when washing fruits and vegetables. Third, they place a tub in the sink to gather water while doing the dishes.

The water collected through these practices is then repurposed to water their garden plants. You must ensure that any soap you use is non-toxic, though, to ensure it doesn't harm the plants.

Going off-grid offers people a simpler life that is free from extortionate utility bills and allows them to have a closer connection with nature. Many off-gridders choose to grow their own food and maintain native plant gardens, which further helps reduce bills.

Off-grid homes produce their own energy, often relying on renewable energy sources or generators, which means they don't need to be worried about being connected to the grid. This saves people lots of money on their energy bills, while also protecting them against power outages that occur during extreme weather or other events.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Installing solar panels can be an easy way to reduce energy bills to zero and keep the lights on at all times. While the installation costs can be high, it can lead to long-term savings by eliminating energy costs. EnergySage offers a free tool that can be used to compare quotes and ensure people get the best deals available, saving people up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Commenters were pretty impressed with these water-saving tips.

One person wrote, "I love the recycling of the water, I need to implement this!"

While another added, "Not a drop wasted."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.