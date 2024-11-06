New report reveals the cheapest states to install solar panels — see where your state lands on the list

Consumer demand for residential solar energy is strong, and prices are nearing an all-time low.

Arizona and Texas are officially the cheapest states in the nation to install solar panels.

According to EnergySage's October 2024 Solar & Storage Marketplace Report, these two states have the lowest quoted solar prices on the EnergySage platform.

In Arizona, solar prices decreased 8.7% between the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024. Texas prices dropped 10.6% to $2.10 per watt, tying Arizona for the lowest price during this period.

Another significant finding from the report was that the four states with the most solar capacity installed (California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas) all have median quoted prices lower than the national median.

The report contains many more facts and figures, but the overall conclusion is that consumer demand for residential solar energy is strong, and prices are nearing an all-time low.

"Steady supply and cooling demand, stemming from policy changes like California's Net Billing Tariff and high interest rates, are the likely drivers of the most recent price cuts," the report's authors wrote. "The solar payback period also dropped considerably, from 8.1 years in H2 2023 to 7.5 years in H1 2024."

EnergySage's online comparison platform also gives homeowners confidence in their solar investments by mindfully choosing the best installers and pricing.

Meanwhile, other states have some work to do to make solar energy more affordable for their residents and contribute to a cleaner and greener planet for the entire country.

For example, Rhode Island had the highest median solar cost in the first half of 2024, and Tennessee was the highest-priced state in the second half of 2023. Overall, solar costs remain the highest in the New England states and lowest in the western U.S.

But no matter where you live, going solar is one of the most cost-effective ways to power your home and reduce your contribution to planet-overheating pollution.



EnergySage offers free tools to help you compare solar installation estimates to get the best deal on solar energy in your state.

Enter your zip code to explore options near you, even if you are just in the casual research phase of looking into solar panels. You'll better understand solar costs where you live without any pressure or solicitation phone calls.

