Off-gridder shares funny video debunking common myth about lifestyle: 'It's taken me years to get used to this'

"A lot of influencers want to make you think that this lifestyle is just not something that too many people can do."

Going "off the grid" doesn't mean turning off the rinse cycle, and even off-grid homeowners have to deal with their chores, as recently demonstrated by a farmer on TikTok.

In a video titled "Misconceptions About Off-Grid Living," creator LeGrow Farms (@legrow.farms) films a brief journey on his property, tossing clothes into a washing machine inside a tidy shed. "It's taken me years to get used to this," he says, surrounded by appliances that look surprisingly modern as he puts detergent into a full-sized machine and tosses in some clothes exactly like most suburban households do.

In the video, he remarks, "A lot of influencers want to make you think that this lifestyle is just not something that too many people can do." He adds, "In the long run, I would say it's even cheaper for me to live off grid."

"Because after all my solar stuff's been paid off, which it has been now, all my electricity is free every month until I have to renew my batteries and inverters."

According to the Guardian, national estimates of households living off-grid in the U.S. range from 180,000 to 750,000. While an off-grid lifestyle may feel less common, this post contrasts the ideal of the "off-grid tiny house in the woods" aesthetic often portrayed on social media with a more familiar version of life that includes regular appliances and chores, just powered differently.

As this TikToker pointed out, going off-grid can reduce energy costs and, in the long run, bring them down to $0. EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

In regions prone to hurricanes or blackouts, going off-grid can provide independence when the grid fails, and using your own solar power means you consume far less dirty-energy-derived electricity than conventional homes.

The upfront costs and maintenance (batteries, inverters, system repairs) of home solar require commitment, but as this TikToker mentioned, this version is still like "living like everybody else" if you've got enough money.

For those who may not have the upfront investment, leasing solar panels can still be a viable consumer-friendly option; for example, Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing installs panels for no money down and lets users lock in low rates.

Commenters on the video resonated with his message, with one person saying, "I'm off grid 12+ yrs, I do my laundry like you."

Another commenter joked, "do you need a roommate? I can help with the difficult task of laundry."

At the end of the day, it's clear this off-grid life isn't low on power, just on energy costs.

