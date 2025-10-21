Off-grid couple shares solution to beating summer heat: 'Great work with so little'

A couple saving money to build a home shared their current off-grid living setup, capturing the attention of many people online.

Posting to the r/OffGrid subreddit, one person shared their current living situation: a canvas tent. In the post title, they said they've been living in it full-time for about a year. They added several photos of the living quarters, demonstrating that the tent sits on a sturdy platform with a porch.

The images also showed that the couple has raised garden beds, an outdoor shower, and a small kitchen inside the living space.

"Ask me anything," wrote the poster — and commenters did not disappoint.

Replying to one person who asked about temperature regulation, the user said that the tent "breathes pretty nicely" in the summer. However, they also use solar power to operate fans and a wood stove for heat.

In other responses, the OP clarified that they use a generator for their well, power a water pump with solar, and heat the shower with propane.

Living off the grid has become a growing trend in recent years as people seek ways to reconnect with nature, help the planet, or both. Some people have turned school buses into mobile homes, while others live on remote islands.

Fortunately, off-grid living offers numerous benefits. For example, using an energy source like solar can help you save money on utility bills.

That same "green power" can reduce the need for dirty energy, which in turn lessens its environmental impact, according to Sustainable America.

For many, the sense of "financial freedom" that comes from living off the grid is a major reason they make the switch. As an example, one couple in West Virginia said their only home-related bills are for Internet and propane (about $140 per month), per Business Insider.

Plus, off-grid living doesn't have to be an all-or-nothing approach. Sustainable America explained that many people opt for hybrid solutions, especially for energy. Switching to smart thermostats, improving your home's insulation, or using energy-efficient appliances can also help you save money while relying less on dirty energy.

Needless to say, the duo's living situation impressed commenters, with the post gaining over nine thousand upvotes.

One person said, "This is pretty … cool. Just looking at this and imagining the peace dropped my BP."

"Thank you so much for posting this," wrote another. "It's so inspiring!"

A third person expressed their appreciation for the couple's off-grid tent, saying, "Gosh, this looks gorgeous, great work with so little!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




