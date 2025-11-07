Family shares video tour of off-grid compound in US wilderness: 'Enjoying the peace and quiet'

Many people have grown frustrated with the financial costs of traditional homes.

The environmental toll of never-ending land development and the associated demand on resources can also be tremendous.

Consequently, many people have started to gravitate toward off-grid living, as one TikTok user recently explained.

In an aerial video, Cassie (@cassieross816) revealed a sizeable plot of land in the Alaskan wilderness where her family built a cabin.

She explained in the video's narration that her goal was "to create a beautiful life for our family off-grid, in the remote wilderness, enjoying the peace and quiet together." This is just one example of people who have shared their off-grid living setups online.

For instance, one couple captured the liberating moment they adorned their Indonesian paradise with solar panels. Another family used eco-friendly building methods and solar power to build their dream home in Ontario.

Less conventional living situations, such as going off the grid, offer significant benefits, both financial and environmental. Living with less requires fewer resources, which means fewer monthly bills.

People who live off the grid also benefit from greater resilience without relying on the grid; many don't have to worry about losing power during a storm or widespread outage. Moreover, using fewer resources helps create a cooler, cleaner future for the global community.

As detailed in these examples, many who live off-grid power their lives by installing solar panels.

Of course, you don't need to live off-grid to get the benefits of solar power, and it is now easier than ever to install solar panels thanks to a company called EnergySage. It offers a free online tool that lets potential customers compare quotes from vetted contractors, and can save homeowners an additional $10,000 on new installations.

For some, the upfront cost of installing solar panels is ultimately prohibitive. But leasing solar panels is also an option, such as Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program.

Commenters on the original TikTok post were envious and excited to follow along.

"I'm so excited to see where this goes," one said.

"Sounds like an awesome life," another added.

