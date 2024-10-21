Homeowner baffles onlookers with image of jaw-dropping off-grid home: 'I don't understand all of it but it looks cool'

Imagine living in a home that doesn't rely on the energy grid to keep the lights on. Not only could you avoid costly electricity bills, but you'll also be curbing your personal production of planet-warming pollution.

One Redditor demonstrated their setup to the r/OffGrid community, leaving many jaws dropped and prompting questions about the technology they used.

"System was $80k all in," they detailed. "1000ah 48v lead-carbon battery bank. Dual Schneider inverter 27x 405watt panels on 2 100 amp 600v charge controllers. 13kw Aurora diesel generator for backup."

The description was appreciated, even if not fully grasped by some community members.

"Looks cool I don't understand all of it but it looks cool," one user said. "Cabin looks rad also."

The roof of the cabin is almost entirely covered with solar panels, and further pictures showed an almost floor-to-ceiling battery wall and some impressive inverter technology. While some may imagine that living off-grid may mean you have to go without some of life's luxuries, it seems the building has a few air conditioning units installed, ensuring a comfortable temperature indoors when thermometers creep up outside.

While that $80,000 price tag does seem like a lot, the savings on bills over the course of the system's life means it will likely pay for itself after a few decades — especially as electricity costs seem to be constantly on the rise. What's more, if the grid goes down because of extreme weather or high demand, they will still be able to access power thanks to battery storage.

But you don't need to go to such levels to benefit from the power of the sun. A small solar panel setup at home could significantly reduce your energy bills, and you might even be able to access government incentives — such as from the Inflation Reduction Act or state-specific initiatives — to reduce the up-front cost of the tech.

"Nice clean look to that entire cabin," said one impressed Redditor. "Lots of windows too for natural lighting. Very nice."

"Great looking off grid home," added another. "Lots of windows and a nice wrap-around deck."

