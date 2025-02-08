  • Home Home

Homeowner shows off stunning in-progress images of off-grid home build in Hawaiʻi: 'It is a wonderful place to be'

by Cassidy Lovell
This Redditor's new off-grid home has an incredible view — and some incredible savings, too.

Hard work pays off, especially when you're building your dream home. This Redditor shared stunning photos of their new house to r/OffGridCabins.

"I constructed a 20' x 36' greenhouse with living quarters on lava," they wrote. "Still working on it as time permits as I reside in the PNW. Plenty of solar power. Still need to set up water catchment. One bedroom, kitchen, two bathrooms. It is a wonderful place to be."

The photos show a tiny blue home with an attached greenhouse, and some absolutely gorgeous views from their yard, like a double-rainbow and a starry sky.

Living off-grid isn't for everyone, but there are a lot of benefits for those that choose to. The initial cost is large, but off-grid homes save hundreds or thousands of dollars per month in utility bills. Off-grid homes are designed to be completely self-sustainable — solar panels and batteries, rainwater collectors and wells, gardens and animals. Off-grid living's increased outdoor time can also boost your mental and physical health, per a study by SSM-Population Health.

Moving to a remote location and living off-grid isn't the easiest thing to do, but there are still plenty of quick and easy ways to make your own home a little more self-sustainable. Swapping to LED lightbulbs, using a portable induction stovetop, and rewilding your yard are simple ways to save money and the planet.

Watch now: Could your lawn be tanking your home's resale value?

Redditors thought the little greenhouse looked fantastic — one even has plans for their own off-grid home.

"I've driven past your place so many times! Love Kalapana, it's such a cool community of varied builds and it's awesome to see how quickly you can get a garden established," one user said.

"I'm on a 5 year [project] to do the same thing," another commenter wrote.

