Homeowner shows off stunning in-progress images of off-grid home build in Hawaiʻi: 'It is a wonderful place to be'

This Redditor's new off-grid home has an incredible view — and some incredible savings, too.

Hard work pays off, especially when you're building your dream home. This Redditor shared stunning photos of their new house to r/OffGridCabins.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I constructed a 20' x 36' greenhouse with living quarters on lava," they wrote. "Still working on it as time permits as I reside in the PNW. Plenty of solar power. Still need to set up water catchment. One bedroom, kitchen, two bathrooms. It is a wonderful place to be."

The photos show a tiny blue home with an attached greenhouse, and some absolutely gorgeous views from their yard, like a double-rainbow and a starry sky.

Living off-grid isn't for everyone, but there are a lot of benefits for those that choose to. The initial cost is large, but off-grid homes save hundreds or thousands of dollars per month in utility bills. Off-grid homes are designed to be completely self-sustainable — solar panels and batteries, rainwater collectors and wells, gardens and animals. Off-grid living's increased outdoor time can also boost your mental and physical health, per a study by SSM-Population Health.

Moving to a remote location and living off-grid isn't the easiest thing to do, but there are still plenty of quick and easy ways to make your own home a little more self-sustainable. Swapping to LED lightbulbs, using a portable induction stovetop, and rewilding your yard are simple ways to save money and the planet.

Redditors thought the little greenhouse looked fantastic — one even has plans for their own off-grid home.

"I've driven past your place so many times! Love Kalapana, it's such a cool community of varied builds and it's awesome to see how quickly you can get a garden established," one user said.

"I'm on a 5 year [project] to do the same thing," another commenter wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.