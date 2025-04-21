  • Home Home

Off-grid homeowner shares tips on how 'groovy' setup works: 'Looks nicer than my on-grid'

by Sam Westmoreland
Photo Credit: Reddit

A homeowner in northern Idaho took to Reddit to show off the progress they've made on their off-grid home.

Posting in the r/OffGrid subreddit, the user shared pictures of how their build was coming along.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

In the pictures, there are gorgeous concrete countertops installed in the kitchen, multiple solar panel arrays around the property, and large ceiling fans and hardwood doors. In the comments under the post, they explained that they had a regular septic tank off the house to avoid being on a public sewer system and get their water from a cistern.

They weren't sure exactly how much power they were producing when asked, replying simply "lots." They also noted that they're in the process of installing a wood-burning stove.

While going fully off the grid isn't for everyone and requires a lot of upfront expense, time, and materials, choosing to reduce your reliance on traditional power grids or food systems, such as a grocery store, can help you save money and make a positive impact on the environment.

Installing solar panels on your home is a great way to reduce your reliance on dirty energy sources like gas, coal, and oil while also saving money on your energy bill each month. It can also help provide stability in the event of natural disasters when paired with a storage system.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Growing your own fruits and vegetables is a great way to get delicious produce for yourself while also saving money on groceries each month. Depending on how your property is zoned, raising chickens is a fantastic way to get a consistent source of protein while saving money and reducing your reliance on commercial farms.

Commenters were impressed by the poster's progress on their home.

"This is absolutely groovy!" one said. "Amazing job."

"Looks nicer than my on-grid," another said.

"Lovely home. Congratulations!" said a third.

