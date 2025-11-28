Off-gridder reveals strategy for staying warm throughout winter: 'That's hardcore'

"I can … be comfortable all day."

Off-the-grid livers enjoy freedom from utility companies, a healthy lifestyle, and a low carbon footprint — all while living self-sufficiently. They can even save a decent amount of money.

One Reddit user gave an anecdotal off-grid heating tip on the subreddit r/OffGrid. They live out their days in a 525 square-foot yurt in a damp wooded area. But they still make sure they have dry wood for the winter.

"I try not to touch my woodshed until December," the original poster said above photos of collected firewood.

When the cold hits before December, the OP cuts up dead branches and dead, barkless trees. These smaller pieces help them avoid dipping into their dry firewood.

On dead branches and dead trees, the poster said, "They are super dry and burn hot and fast so I can bring the yurt up to 60 and let the fire die and be comfortable all day."

Once the fire goes out, the stove continues to radiate heat in the OP's small living space.

Sustainable off-the-grid living lets this Reddit user heat their home to their desired temperature year-round without having to break the bank.

Living off-grid can completely eliminate heating bills. Off-gridders are more likely to pay the upfront cost of a heating device like a stove.

They either buy firewood to heat with or collect their own. Both methods can be cheaper than what a person pays annually to a utility company for heat.

According to Battl Box, the average household spends $1,200 on heating per year. A cord of firewood, which can weigh up to two tons, however, costs $200.

The amount of cords of firewood that a household may go through is dependent on that household's situation and preferences. Cutting Edge Firewood said that in most homes, one cord of firewood should be enough to heat for an entire winter.

Off-grid living may not be for everyone. But for those who want the challenge, they could save some cash.

Consumers who live on the grid can take hints from off-gridders to save money in similar ways without the full commitment. Heating the home even partially through a wood stove could make a financial difference and offset the effects of gas pollution.

Commenters on the Reddit post were impressed.

"That's hardcore," one said.

Another commented, "I love the thought of getting warmed by the fire on a cold winter day."

