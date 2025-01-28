Homeowner shares stunning photos of 'peaceful' retreat: 'That's the coolest thing I've seen today!'

A couple in Terlingua, Texas, struck gold in an old mining town with the construction of an off-grid tiny home.

They shared photos of the project with the r/OffGrid community, and both the build and its location are amazing.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thankfully, the original poster wasn't shy about providing details and answering questions.

On the 40-acre plot, the couple started with a 10-by-10-foot cabin that features a full-size bed and a twin bunk. Solar panels paired with battery storage provide electricity, while they bring a 10-gallon tank of water to the site weekly. They also have a 50-gallon rainwater collection tank to use on plants.

They have plans to expand their living space to include a kitchen and shower, but for now, they are splitting their time between the cabin and their home in Austin until they move to the off-grid setup permanently.

There is plenty of appeal to this "peaceful" lifestyle, as one commenter put it. The cabin is significantly cheaper than a house or apartment, either through a mortgage or rent. With electricity provided for free by those solar panels, astronomical bills won't drop on the couple's doorstep anytime soon.

They also won't need a lot of energy to illuminate the small cabin, and they will need to be smart about the items they keep. This discourages overspending on material items and reduces consumption.

It might not be an easy life, but the money saved, the peace and quiet remote locations provide, and the sense of accomplishment from being self-sufficient can make it all worth it. In this case, the views aren't bad, either.

Redditors expressed their admiration and jealousy of the cabin and its stunning location.

"This is awesome mate, looks great," one user said.

"Nice!" another added. "Hopefully I can build something similar soon."

Someone else was impressed by the local wildlife, writing: "You have a donkey! That's the coolest thing I've seen today!"

