Woman shares video tour of grandparents' stunning off-grid property: 'This is the life I'm dreaming of'

A TikToker took to the platform to show off her grandparents' incredible property, which is fully off the main power grid.

TikToker Taylor (@not.taylor.com) shared a video revealing her grandparents' setup, a sprawling compound in the desert, complete with solar panels powering the entire thing.

The video shows a gorgeous desert farmstead, featuring a chicken coop, an RV, and a full home, complete with sweeping views and a fully-functional kitchen inside the house. Every bit of the home looks as modern as anything you'd find attached to a traditional power grid, and they have satellite TV, a wood-burning stove, and every comfort of a traditional homestead you could want, entirely powered by the sun.

While going fully off-grid may not be possible or feasible for many people, it's possible to reduce your reliance on the typical power grid by installing your own solar panels. Solar is a fantastic way to reduce your monthly energy bill to almost nothing, while also reducing your reliance on polluting energy sources like oil and natural gas, which are frequently used by power companies to generate electricity.

Commenters loved the off-grid compound Taylor showed off.

"This is the life I'm dreaming of!!" one said.

"Nice," said another.

"Someday my grandkids will think our offgrid homestead is cool too," said a third.

