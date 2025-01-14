Homeowner shares stunning photos of their DIY 'slice of heaven' cabin: 'I wouldn't mind spending every day here'

Off-grid lifestyles are not conventional. They require self-sufficiency and strategically using the surrounding environment for survival.

The fast-paced nature of living in the modern world has urged some to turn to alternative lifestyles, including off-grid living, where life feels like it moves a little slower and every moment feels more intentional.

One homeowner took to the r/OffGridCabins subreddit to show off an olive green-colored off-grid cabin they built on their plot of land. The photos show the building process to construct the single-sloped cabin tucked right by a stunning lake.

"Other than the screw piles, self-built with no prior experience," the OP wrote.

Though the OP might not be a skilled craftsman, the cabin looks professionally built. It has functional doors, a sturdy bunk bed, a spacious balcony, and a large main window.

The cabin is "off-grid with a rainwater plumbing, composting toilet, and a small solar panel. Lead acid marine battery and to power a bathroom fan, a fridge for a 6-pack, and two lights. Wood stove for heat," the OP described.

Interestingly, the OP did not need a building permit, but they did need a license to set up closer to the water.

Building requirements vary by state and local jurisdictions. If your structure is small enough and built off the ground, you may not need a permit to build. However, it is best to check with local regulations before beginning.

In the OP's case, building close to a lake can also be a cause for concern as the lake may be a vital water source for animals and humans.

Off-grid lifestyles are not conventional. They require self-sufficiency and strategically using the surrounding environment for survival.

Getting a solar setup provides abundant energy from the sun. Not dependent on the electric grid, your setup can maintain power during extreme weather events that may affect power lines or cause electrical surges.

The sun may also provide heat that keeps off-grid greenhouse tiny homes warm during the day while surrounding wood provides heat at night. A nearby water source, with a strong filtration system, can also provide abundant clean water.

Without typical water, electric, and gas bills, your off-grid living expenses may be a lot less than you'd expect. If you're lucky, you might score a plot of land with a stunning view.

"Looks like a slice of heaven man!" one commenter wrote on the OP's post.

"I wouldn't mind spending every day here, the lake view!!!" another commenter exclaimed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.