This 36-year-old decided to ditch their steady job — here's why the millennial set off to live in a home in the woods

"My journey is to not only make the tiny home liveable but also adjust my need for resources and my behavior."

When confronted with the upcoming work week, many of us have thought about quitting to retreat into a cabin in the woods. One 36-year-old from Denmark made that a reality, and it's been a success.

Anders Boisen spoke to CNBC Make It about his off-grid lifestyle and the joys and problems associated with tiny house living.

He told the outlet he started his first project in 2018, but the dream soon became a nightmare, as the mobile home was stolen.

Undeterred, Anders started again in 2020, and in just eight months and around $13,000 later, he finished.

He initially rented a piece of land for his 21-by-7-foot cabin, but he soon invested in a gorgeous woodland plot to match his idyllic dwelling. The house features a kitchen area, a lofted bed, a bedroom with ample storage space, a living area, and a wood-burning fireplace.

The cabin is self-sufficient, featuring a rainwater harvesting and filtration system, while solar panels paired with battery storage provide power.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"The point of this house is to teach me how to consume less resources and that was part of the idea from the beginning," Boisen told CNBC Make It. "I wanted to see how low you can go in terms of still living comfortably in a tiny house. My journey is to not only make the tiny home liveable but also adjust my need for resources and my behavior. The house nudges my behavior in a way."

Anders now makes money from his YouTube channel, but he's also working on growing his own food, gradually understanding how to work with the seasons to harvest his own produce.

While not all of us can make an off-grid life work, there are a lot of lessons we can take from Anders.

🗣️ If you could build a home anywhere, where would you put it?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Even if your house is connected to the energy grid, you can still take advantage of solar panels to produce your own renewable power and reduce your reliance on polluting electricity.

You can also start a home garden — even if it's just on a balcony — to grow food and slash your weekly shopping bills.

Meanwhile, if you have the space, harvesting rainwater for use in your garden can shrink your water bills and ensure your green space remains lush and vibrant.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.