Proud homeowner shares photos of stunning cabin with amazing off-grid features: 'Your little cabin is exactly what I want in life'

One of the great things about starting an off-grid cabin build is picking the ideal location. One Redditor obviously nailed the assignment.

They shared pictures of their waterside tiny home with the r/OffGridCabins community, and it wasn't long before jealousy started to bubble up.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Your little cabin is exactly what I want in life, congrats!" one user said. "Looks great."

"I'll take this one, thank you," added another.

The 12-by-16-foot shack has a wood-burning stove, a cozy interior, and a lofted sleeping space. Further pictures showed room for an L-shaped sofa and a small dining table.

According to the proud cabin builder, the whole thing took a couple of months to complete, and they estimated the entire project came in at around the CAD$17,000 mark.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"The metal siding was the biggest cost for me," they said. "Most everything else including solar, wood stove, windows, doors I sourced used on Kijiji/Marketplace besides the actual lumber."

Being able to wake up to this stunning location every day is just one of the many benefits of off-grid tiny home living. As the original poster noted, they have a solar panel to generate free, renewable electricity, while the wood burner will keep the cabin toasty as the colder months set in.

That means they can be completely independent of the energy grid, which still relies on dirty fuels to generate power. This is a more sustainable way of living, and it also means they won't see utility bills dropping on the doorstep every month.

Meanwhile, the low price tag for the build is a lot cheaper than a conventional home or apartment, meaning they can avoid rent or mortgage costs and save money for things they really need.

It's not surprising that more and more people are investigating the viability of a minimalist, off-grid lifestyle, and the Reddit comments proved that.

"This looks wonderful," wrote one person. "I would love to/am planning to build similar."

"This is what I imagined my retirement like in front of a clear stream!" said another. "Great work!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



