Man shares fascinating video while building home inside bus parked in woods: 'That looks so cozy'

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor recently shared a short video of his home-in-progress to r/OffGrid

The video shows the interior of a converted school bus set up in the woods (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear). Three pets are milling around the inside, which also hosts an air conditioner, fridge, and laptop.  

Moved into a bus on the woods
byu/StevenSafakDotCom inOffGrid

Buses are a popular foundation for off-grid mobile homes thanks to their generous physical footprint. Other adventurers have built bus homes in Texas, Colorado, and New Jersey.

The original poster says he's been renting land from a friend who owns about 20 acres. Living off-grid can rely heavily on fossil fuels, but the OP has managed to steer clear.  For power, he's plugged into a solar power array with a gas generator as backup. 

"I haven't touched the gasoline since we got the solar working," the OP wrote in a comment. 

Solar power is an obvious choice for those seeking greater energy independence and low monthly energy bills. EnergySage can help homeowners upgrade to solar by connecting them to local vetted installers. These experts can even bring down installation costs by up to $10,000 with the help of rebates and credits. 

There are options for those that still can't budget for the up-front cost of solar panels. For example, Palmetto has a program called LightReach that can hook up a home with solar power for no money down and low utility rates. 

Solar power is also great for the environment. By skipping fossil fuels, those living off-grid can reduce atmospheric pollution, which has been exacerbating destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts.

Combining solar power with the smaller heating and cooling needs of mobile homes, off-grid residents can help keep our air cleaner and our communities safer.  

The Reddit community was largely supportive of the poster's off-grid lifestyle. 

"That looks so cozy I'm jealous," said one community member. 

"Looks awesome enjoy the bus life. Now you a project that's going to keep you busy for awhile," replied another. 

