Experts warn against common yard habit that could kill your trees in weeks: 'We encourage people to avoid ... until November'

Experts in Canada are urging residents to avoid pruning oak trees during the no-pruning season to prevent serious diseases transmitted by beetles.

In a media release shared with The Cool Down by the Invasive Species Centre, experts are asking residents of Ontario to refrain from pruning their trees until November in an effort to stop the spread of oak wilt.

Oak wilt is an invasive vascular disease caused by a fungus that disrupts the movement of water and nutrients in the tree, causing the leaves to wilt and drop off. Red oak trees are most susceptible to this disease and can die in as little as two to six weeks after infection.

"To prevent the spread, we encourage people to avoid pruning any oak trees until November, which is when the sap beetles that transmit oak wilt are less active. Fresh wounds attract these beetles, increasing the risk of infection," the centre said to TCD.

Oak wilt has not only been found in Canada but is also present in 24 U.S states, including Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York.

It is important to report any sightings of oak wilt to the relevant bodies. For example, in Canada, sightings can be reported to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and in New York, any reports should be sent to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Trees are an important part of urban and natural spaces, providing services such as shade and cooling, improved air quality, and essential habitat for many animals. Protecting trees by following expert tips like these can help ensure that these services are continually provided, benefitting both people and wildlife.

Trees have also been associated with improved mental health. In fact, spending time outside, whether in nature or in your backyard, can have positive physical and mental health benefits. Spending time gardening and growing produce can also help people put nutritious food on the table while saving money at the grocery store.

Gardening also has environmental benefits, providing habitat and food for wildlife, including vulnerable pollinators.

