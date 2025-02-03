Homeowner fears worst after stumbling across concerning sight on property: 'There's no recovering'

A frantic homeowner posted several photos on Reddit, asking for advice about a seemingly damaged or diseased tree close enough to the house to cause significant damage if it fell. What would you do: Be cautious and take it down, or wait and see?

The tree's health is the primary concern in the r/Arborists subreddit. However, that community also spotlights a common landscaping issue like the one on display around the oak. Mulch blankets the ground up to its base. As many commenters responded, the lack of circulation set up the tree for mold or fungus with the trapped moisture. The threat could kill the oak if it's not already beyond saving.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"There's no recovering from that much damage," one person worried.

This dilemma shows the importance of native plant landscaping. The climate and soils are undoubtedly suitable for the tree, judging by its size. However, a more natural space around it could allow it to thrive with better circulation. It could also restore a more balanced habitat for additional environmental benefits.

People often use mulch to protect plants from excessive moisture loss. Native plant species have the upper hand. They are well-adapted to the challenges that drought may pose. Imagine landscaping that virtually takes care of itself and weathers dry spells. It also has natural defenses against pests, so you needn't use pesticides.

It's not just the plants and trees that benefit.

Encouraging pollinators can further help the ecosystem and, ultimately, the food supply. That's saying nothing about birds and wildlife by providing food and shelter.

Native plants are an excellent start. Instead of ornamental species, opt for ones that live in your area. Your local extension office can offer suggestions. If your property has wetlands or other threatened habitats, you may even qualify for funding assistance from your state or federal agency.

Ground cover is vital for preventing erosion. You can also consider a partial lawn replacement with a natural alternative. A perfectly manicured yard isn't your only option for an attractive yard.

No one wants to lose a magnificent tree. Many commenters commiserated with the poster, recommending trying to save the oak with advice to "remove the mulch from the tree." Others suggested professional advice, writing: "You'll need to have a formal inspection conducted."

