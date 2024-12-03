Landowner irate after state-sanctioned program decimates their property: 'First thing you need to do is gather evidence'

A frustrated landowner's post in Reddit's r/TreeLaw community drew attention from environmental advocates and concerned readers after they shared their experience with a state-approved forest-thinning program.

The post detailed how a logging contractor cut down valuable oak trees on their property, including old Oregon white oaks, despite contract terms with the forester prohibiting the removal of oaks over eight inches in diameter at breast height.

"This area was put in the program … with the intention of just cleaning up the very small trees and fallen trees with the oaks being fair game if they were less than 8 inches DBH," the landowner wrote. "Well, the logger and the forester had a miscommunication, and the logger pretty much clear-cut our oak grove. They cut trees that were well over 8 inches, some were 10-15 inches thick. It looks absolutely wiped out! This is also the case on the heavily wooded pine area, they took out big oaks as well."

The damage extended to other parts of the property, with large oaks cut down alongside the intended thinning of pine overgrowth. The landowner documented the destruction with photos, drone footage, and stump measurements and sought advice on calculating damages for a settlement.

Beyond the financial loss, commenters emphasized the ecological damage caused by the clear-cutting. Old oak groves are crucial for wildlife habitats and biodiversity, and their destruction is a lasting loss since these trees take decades to mature. In Iowa, cutting down a single oak led to significant penalties, showing the immense value these ancient trees hold.

Initiatives such as the California Forest Improvement Program are designed to help landowners reduce fire hazards and sustainably manage forests through thinning and replanting. However, as this case illustrates, these programs require clear communication, detailed contracts, and careful oversight to prevent costly mistakes.

The post resonated, with many users urging the landowner to look into receiving accountability and compensation. One commenter noted, "Ohhh, they're hoping you have no idea what those trees are worth." Another called out the situation, writing: "This is valuable wood. First thing you need to do is gather evidence. Get pics, measurements, inventory what was cut. If they took any away, inventory that by stump, along with all the stumps. "Make sure you get the professionals involved," a third advised.

The situation sends a message about the necessity of transparency within forest management. While forest-thinning is done to improve forest health, miscommunication can lead to hefty environmental damage.

For those restoring damaged land or facing similar challenges, The Cool Down's coverage of reforestation grants and programs offers insight into next steps. Plus, TCD's guide to simple yard care swaps to benefit local ecosystems provides actionable ways to create healthier environments.

Resources such as native plant databases can help rebuild ecosystems, while better communication between officials and landowners can prevent future mismanagement.

