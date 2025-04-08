Government officials transform NYC apartment complex with next-gen HVACs — here's what the renters are saying

"They're definitely a lot better than the old ones."

Two years after ditching their steam radiators for eco-friendly electric heat pumps, New York City residents are chiming in with positive reviews for the new-age HVAC systems, according to independent New York publication The City.

The scoop

In Woodside Houses, a Queens public housing complex, the New York City Housing Authority installed electric-powered heat pumps in place of old steam radiators. They began with 12 apartments in July 2023 and then expanded to another 12 units, totaling 72 heat pumps.

Almost two years into the project, residents shared positive experiences with their new HVAC equipment, citing an easier ability to control the temperature during both summer and winter.

The NYCHA plans to install the heat pumps throughout an entire building at Woodside by the fall and later use them in all 19 buildings in the complex. Eventually, they'd like to use heat pumps in other campuses as well.

How it's helping

According to analysis by the NYCHA, usage of the heat pumps halved energy costs and yielded more than 87% in energy savings compared to the previous steam radiators powered by natural gas.

Because heat pumps move heat around instead of generating it, they outperform traditional HVACs on energy efficiency and deliver both heating and cooling with the financial benefits of tax incentives and long-term savings.

Switching to electric heat pumps, whether they be from well-known brands like Mitsubishi or not, is a great way to lower your energy bills while decreasing your home's pollution output, helping to curb rising global temperatures.

"We are focused on finding ways to decarbonize our buildings and increase our resilience to climate hazards that are going to be affecting us more and more," said Siobhan Watson, senior director of sustainability at the NYCHA, per The City.

Heating your home is responsible for a large portion of your home's energy bills, and switching to a heat pump can significantly cut down on power costs and energy usage. Weatherizing your home can expand on the savings provided by a heat pump, and getting information from organizations such as WattBuy can also help you save some cash.

Finding the right HVAC installer can be complicated, but one of the things Mitsubishi's site does best is simplify the process by helping to find trusted independent professionals who are certified to install the company's systems so you don't have to order one and hope to find someone to install it on your own.

What everyone's saying

Residents at Woodside Houses enjoyed the comfort and consistency of the new heat pumps, including Tia Cheng, who lives with her grandmother.

"They're definitely a lot better than the old ones," Cheng said, per The City. "With the old ones, you really can't control it and sometimes there's no heat on really cold days — but when it gets warmer, sometimes the heat finally comes, but it's too hot, and you have to open the windows."

Punit Shah, vice president of buildings at Bright Power, is working to help other buildings reap the benefits of heat pumps.

"Any solution that does not require an electric upgrade is already one leg up because you are already looking at a lower cost," Shah said, according to The City. "Electrification is certainly the path forward and one of the most impactful ways to reduce carbon emissions as we move away from fossil fuels."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.