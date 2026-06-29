Beginner gardener shares vegetable patch progress, including a 'makeshift moat' around each plant

"In Italy I saw a ton of tomato plants that had a hill and moat around them."

In another weekly backyard check-in on TikTok, a novice gardener showed tomatoes, corn, and flower beds starting to fill out and asked viewers for input as the season gets underway.

What happened?

The garden tour centered on a few seasonal jobs in the vegetable patch, with the creator, GenZ_Garden (@genz_garden), showing work on the tomatoes, including trimming the plants, replanting a sucker, and pulling soil up around the stems.

Much of the update focused on how the tomato plants were being set up.

After saying "this week I decided that it would probably be a good idea to hill up around our plants," the creator showed soil packed around the lower part of each plant, near where the bottom branches had been removed.

A shallow basin had also been shaped around each one, leading to the explanation: "I've also got a makeshift moat around each plant. The idea is that it'll help water the plants."

The clip also included a setback involving the transplanted sucker.

The creator says, "It looked great when I came out here in the garden, and then I stepped on it on accident when I was working on the other plant," before asking viewers: "Let me know if you guys think I can save this. Really bummed about it, but it is what it is."

The tour shifts to other parts of the yard, including corn that was about knee-high, a flower bed the creator said an aunt planted with zinnias and other flowers, and a border that was starting to grow in more densely.

Marigolds were visible there as well, though they had not bloomed yet.

Why does it matter?

Tomatoes, in particular, are a favorite crop for home gardeners because they can produce heavily in a relatively small space.

Learning how to support strong roots, water efficiently, and recover from setbacks can make a meaningful difference for anyone hoping to lower grocery bills or simply enjoy fresher produce at home.

The wider garden shown in the video included vegetables alongside flowers such as cosmos that can help create a more inviting space for pollinators while making a backyard plot both more productive and more visually appealing.

What are people saying?

Commenters weighed in on the tomato setup and reassured the creator about the damaged sucker.

One person wrote: "In Italy I saw a ton of tomato plants that had a hill and moat around them."

Another encouraged them not to give up: "Tomatoes are super resilient, I smashed one last year and planted the sucker. I think if you put it back in the ground and water will it'll make it."

Other comments included, "Looks great!! You are working hard!" and "It's worth a try with the sucker! I bet it comes back."

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