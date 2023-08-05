Homeowner baffled by jelly-like substance found in their garden: ‘They look like egg cases’

The little ball-like growths were found among the soil in clusters.

A homeowner from the United Kingdom was left utterly perplexed at the sight of an unusual substance in their garden.

In an effort to determine if it was mold, fungus, or if it was “some weird animal droppings,” the Redditor posted a picture in the r/mycology subreddit, which focuses on mushroom hunting and fungi cultivation, to try to get some answers.

Describing the pile as “dark brown/green jelly/mucus looking things” about 5 to 7 centimeters in diameter, the Redditor suggested “they look like egg cases (like sharks/rays) but slug shaped” — which are usually found after the birth of sharks or rays. They also said it was found in weeds on the patio among damp and shady areas.

Assistance arrived from a fellow Reddit user, who provided a simple instruction: “Compare with Nostoc commune cyanobacteria.”

According to the University of Florida, Nostoc commune cyanobacteria is sometimes known as “star jelly,” “ground boogers,” or “dragon snot,” and is “among the most common and widespread cyanobacteria” found in moist environments.

With all the rain we've had here in Lincs (on top of already sodden ground) the communal cyanobacteria are getting frisky and popping up again, A rubbery squidgy Nostoc Commune spotted in a gravel driveway nr Boston. pic.twitter.com/ZWrn0HrqKD — Peter Lorimer (@pighilltweets) December 23, 2020

An archived web page from the Raffles Museum of Biodiversity Research in Singapore noted that some forms of Nostoc commune are eaten in the Philippines, Indonesia, China, and Japan.

While Nostoc commune does not pose a threat to plants, animals, or lawns, large masses of it can be slippery to walk on, “posing an issue for nursery and greenhouse walkways, where it is commonly seen,” USA Today explains.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

It’s possible but not all that easy to prevent further appearances over the long term. The University of Florida noted that “increasing drainage and reducing overhead irrigation” would help to limit the appearance of the bacteria, but it mostly depends on the situation.

It added that a short-term removal solution would be to rake the area or dry it out.

Rare recent sightings of Nostoc commune, Blue-green algae cyanobacteria, when wet, appears Blue-Green (right), Olive Green (left), or Brown, crispy Brown when dry, Toxic, my last visit to Malham Tarn lake turned this colour @Britnatureguide @nature2ublog @WoodlandTrust #algae pic.twitter.com/cLA9PvKkK2 — Rambling Ray (@ray_rambling) January 5, 2021

The bacteria can also be spread in a number of ways, such as via foot traffic or gardening tools, and can grow quickly in humid areas like greenhouses.

But it seems the case of the mysterious garden growth was solved on Reddit. “Thanks — looks exactly like this so [I] think it must be,” the U.K. gardener replied.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.