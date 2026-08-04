Michigan gardener's August haul overflows with cucumbers as tomatoes stay green

"Can't believe it's August and all of my tomatoes are pretty much still green."

A late-summer garden check in northern Michigan provided a reminder that harvest season does not always arrive all at once.

One content creator's overflowing cucumber haul — paired with tomatoes that are still mostly green — struck a chord with other growers across the region.

What's happening?

Creator Megan (@mbentleybah) in northern Michigan shared a backyard picking update on TikTok, showing what was ready from the garden, including cucumbers, beans, snap peas, peppers, and tomatoes.

"I did not expect to get that many cucumbers today," she said, already planning to turn the extras into pickles.

They also pointed to Sun Gold and Super Sweets tomatoes, saying some of the fruit had finally begun to ripen.

"Can't believe it's August and all of my tomatoes are pretty much still green, but they are finally starting to change colors," she said.

The harvest update showed a mixed season overall: Banana peppers were doing better than they had last year, and carrots that had stayed in the ground longer than planned were starting to look like a success.

One commenter wrote, "In mid Michigan and all my tomatoes are still green too! Waiting for them to blush. There's so many, I go out every day to check lol."

Why does it matter?

That uneven timing is a familiar part of home gardening. Even when cucumbers, beans, and peppers are producing heavily, tomatoes can lag depending on regional weather patterns, sunlight, and nighttime temperatures.

Growing food at home can help families save money on produce, especially when high-yield crops such as cucumbers and beans start coming in quickly. It can also lead to better-tasting meals, since fruits and vegetables can be picked close to peak ripeness instead of traveling long distances to a store.

Gardening adds light physical activity through digging, watering, and harvesting, while also giving many people a mood-boosting outdoor routine.

As an added benefit, it builds community. When one person shares a mix of wins and delays, others often respond with experiences and advice of their own.

What can I do?

If you want to try gardening yourself, starting small is often the easiest path. Cucumbers, beans, peppers, and cherry tomatoes are common beginner-friendly choices, and container growing can work well for people without much yard space.

When the harvest comes in all at once, preserving it can stretch the benefits even further. Pickling cucumbers and peppers, freezing beans, and sharing extra produce with neighbors can reduce food waste while helping lower grocery bills.

Gardeners can also stagger plantings, pay attention to local growing conditions, and check plants regularly so ripe produce does not get missed.

The post included a joke about the creator's Super Sweets tomatoes, saying they "would have way more of these, but my toddler gets to them before I can."

"Everything looks so good, and I'm so excited to make pickles and pickled peppers later," the creator added.

Another commenter wrote, "I have yet to harvest any tomatoes yet this year, they are all very green still — hopefully in the next week or two they will begin blushing. In northern MN!"

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