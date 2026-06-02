Homeowners warned as summer paving scams roll in with discounted asphalt

"As summer approaches, these will become more and more common as the crews are coming into the state."

A summer home-improvement pitch that sounds like a bargain could end up costing North Dakota residents far more than they expected.

State officials are warning that traveling asphalt crews are beginning to roll in with a familiar scam: discounted paving jobs built on pressure, vague promises, and demands for quick payment.

KFYR reported that the North Dakota Attorney General's Office is cautioning homeowners and small businesses to watch for summer asphalt-paving scams as the season begins. Crews may show up uninvited and say they are already doing work nearby. They may also claim to have extra asphalt from another job and offer a "discount" if the property owner agrees right away. Consumer protection officials say it is a common setup.

These crews may pressure people to decide on the spot and ask for cash or advance payment before substantial work begins. Elin Alm, director of Consumer Protection and Antitrust Division, said the problem tends to grow as warmer weather arrives and out-of-state operators enter North Dakota, reported KFYR.

"As summer approaches, these will become more and more common as the crews are coming into the state," Alm said.

But a rushed paving deal can leave behind shoddy workmanship, incomplete jobs, or money lost to contractors who disappear as quickly as they arrived. Property owners may then have to hire legitimate professionals to repair the damage. It's a waste of time, energy, resources, and money.

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KFYR reported that the attorney general's office advises checking any paving offer before agreeing to anything. If a contractor says they have leftover material from another job, officials say that should be treated as a red flag, not a reason to rush. Residents should avoid paying in advance and research contractors before hiring them. Officials also warned about crews using out-of-state vehicles or giving vague information about who they are.

KFYR reported that anyone with questions — or anyone who believes they are being targeted — can call the North Dakota Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at 701-328-3404.

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