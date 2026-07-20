New York sues Nob Hill owners after deadly fire, 413 violations, and years of neglect

"New Yorkers should never pay the price for their landlord's negligence."

A deadly fire, hundreds of code violations, and years of tenant complaints have culminated in a major lawsuit against the owners and managers of a Syracuse apartment complex.

New York officials say the issues at Nob Hill Apartments were not isolated incidents, but part of a yearslong pattern of neglect that put residents at risk.

What happened?

After years of complaints, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens filed a lawsuit against the owners and managers of Nob Hill Apartments, accusing them of unsafe conditions, tenant-rights violations, and illegal business practices, Finger Lakes Daily News reported.

The filing came after a Feb. 28 blaze at the complex that left one person dead and displaced dozens of residents. A separate fire was later reported there in May.

From 2019 through 2026, Nob Hill Apartments accumulated 413 city and state code citations. Sixty-nine were still unresolved in June, including alleged fire-safety issues.

Among the complaints outlined in the suit are pest infestations, sewage backups, broken elevators, overflowing trash, and heat and air conditioning systems that allegedly failed during severe weather.

Residents reported that doors and locks remained broken, fueling worries about theft, fights, and stolen vehicles.

Officials also allege the complex advertised itself online as "comfortable and convenient" despite hazardous conditions and collected monthly technology and pest-control fees without a clear tenant benefit. The allegations have not been proved in court.

Why does it matter?

Safe housing affects daily life, from health and finances to basic peace of mind.

When basic systems such as locks, heat, air conditioning, and sanitation break down, renters can end up paying the price physically, emotionally, and financially.

Landlords and property managers can also shape whether renters can improve their living situation or reduce costs. Across the country, landlords and property managers have been noted for preventing renters from adopting money-saving lifestyle changes, including gardening and hanging clotheslines to dry their laundry.

What's being done?

State and city officials want a court order requiring Nob Hill's owners to fix every outstanding violation and repay residents who used their own money to make their homes safe, according to the Daily News.

They are also seeking rent abatements, tenant restitution, the return of security deposits, repayment of allegedly illegal fees, penalties payable to Syracuse, and profits allegedly earned while the property was out of compliance with city, county, and state codes.

"The deadly fire at Nob Hill Apartments was a shameful, preventable tragedy," James said. "New Yorkers should never pay the price for their landlord's negligence, and residents of Nob Hill have suffered too long in unacceptable conditions."

Owens said: "These owners need to be held accountable for this neglect."

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