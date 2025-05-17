Gardener sparks debate with warning against common technique: 'You just took so much off my plate'

The TikTok comment section has been lit up by debate.

Tilling is the act of preparing land by churning and mixing the soil before planting crops, but a new hack shows why it may not be the best way to care for your garden.

The scoop

TikTok gardening enthusiast Dr. Michelle (@livingwellwithdrmichelle) shared a handy gardening trick with the Internet.

Tilling seems to be part of any gardener's routine — it's an ancient technique, with evidence of manual tilling dating back to 4000 BCE. Churning up the soil to break up clumps of dirt and get an even distribution of seeds almost appears to be necessary, but it turns out that isn't the case.

In fact, Dr. Michelle actively recommends against it, saying, "Don't till your garden."

Her video explains that there are mycelium networks beneath the soil that get disrupted by tilling. These networks help to provide nutrients to your plants, and tilling the soil could break them up, meaning your crops receive fewer nutrients.

Secondly, she mentions that weed seeds sprout if they receive oxygen and sunlight. By tilling the earth, weed seeds get exposed to the elements and end up growing much more frequently.

How it's helping

Dr. Michelle's tip could lead to more delicious and nutritious crops if you are growing your own fruit and vegetables. It could also reduce the time you need to spend working on the garden, freeing up some more time for you to just enjoy the fresh air and take a much-needed break.

Gardening not only offers a healthy bounty of fruit and veggies but also provides a whole host of positive impacts on physical and mental health, such as reducing stress and anxiety. Likewise, growing your own food reduces the carbon pollution created by having produce shipped from other cities or countries and can save you money in the long run. Being able to harvest only what you need further helps reduce food waste.

What everyone's saying

The TikTok comment section has been lit up by debate over Dr. Michelle's hack.

One user claimed, "my grandfather tilled his garden a lot and had the best garden."

Another TikToker commented, "You just took so much off my plate! I'm spreading a layer of compost and done now."

